Video: Fight among family members gets physical in Florida Walmart

WFTX
10:45 AM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Kaj Kloiber
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A wild fight in a Fort Myers, Florida Walmart was all caught on camera by another customer.

The man who shot the video says the people behind him in the check-out line started fighting, cursing and kicking each other. 

According to witnesses the three are family members and went at it as the little boy watches on and even gets a few jabs in himself at one point. 

No word yet on whether any of them are facing charges.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News