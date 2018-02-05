Video: Fight among family members gets physical in Florida Walmart

Haze
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A wild fight in a Fort Myers, Florida Walmart was all caught on camera by another customer.
The man who shot the video says the people behind him in the check-out line started fighting, cursing and kicking each other.
According to witnesses the three are family members and went at it as the little boy watches on and even gets a few jabs in himself at one point.
No word yet on whether any of them are facing charges.
North Korea has to run through a gauntlet of international sanctions to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
A new study shows no country on Earth can offer its citizens a high quality of life without also using far too many natural resources.
A new study looked at which cities smoke the most weed and what that could mean for tax revenue.
Ji Seong-ho advocates for other North Korean refugees and supports humanitarian intervention in the communist country.