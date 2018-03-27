VIDEO: Florida teen leads cops on 100 mph chase in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Dramatic video was recorded of deputies in Martin County, Florida chasing a suspected teen carjacker this past weekend.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, a 17-year-old boy from Boynton Beach was traveling northbound at speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 95 in a stolen car.

Over the weekend, deputies said they received a call about a suspected armed and dangerous carjacker moving through Martin County.

The driver continued to run from deputies and troopers after hitting three-rounds of stop sticks. This punctured the tires of the stolen car, slowing it down near the High Meadows exit.

A state trooper was able to conduct a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver. This disabled the car and pushed it to the side of the road.

Law enforcement officers then approached the vehicle and arrested the teen.

The 17-year-old was taken back to Boynton Beach and charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and possession of heroin or fentanyl with the intent to sell.

No one was injured during the chase and arrest.