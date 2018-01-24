VIDEO: Massachusetts school bus with students aboard slides down icy street

SUTTON, Mass. - A school bus was caught on camera sliding down an icy Massachusetts road on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine children were on board the bus when the crash happened in the town of Sutton.

A woman in the neighborhood caught it all on camera from inside her home.

Video shows the bus backing up, then start sliding down the icy street.

The vehicle slid over a mailbox, stopping only when it hit a car.

The driver of the car had stepped out of his vehicle before the wreck.

Police confirmed no one was hurt.

Drivers of both the bus and the car were eventually able to drive away under their own power.