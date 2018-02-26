VIDEO: People jet skiing on flooded Michigan streets

Fair
Last week, we showed you kayaking. This week, it's jet skis.
Michiganders continue to find creative ways to take advantage of the recent bout of flooding affecting a lot of areas throughout the state.
A Facebook video shows people jet skiing through flooded streets in what appears to be Kalamazoo. The video has garnered nearly 200 million views.
Watch below:
