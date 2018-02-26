VIDEO: People jet skiing on flooded Michigan streets

6:05 AM, Feb 26, 2018
Last week, we showed you kayaking. This week, it's jet skis.

Michiganders continue to find creative ways to take advantage of the recent bout of flooding affecting a lot of areas throughout the state.

A Facebook video shows people jet skiing through flooded streets in what appears to be Kalamazoo. The video has garnered nearly 200 million views.

Watch below: 

