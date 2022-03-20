Watch
Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an off-duty police officer escorts a 12-year-old student out of a school cafeteria following a lunchtime fight, in Kenosha, Wis., on March 4, 2022. Earlier in the video, the officer, who was working as a security guard, is shown intervening in the fight and putting his knee on the girl’s neck to restrain her. (Kenosha Unified School District via AP)
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 20, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday.

It shows a Kenosha officer who was working as a security guard intervening in the fight and scuffling with the girl.

He falls to the ground, hitting his head on a table.

The officer then pushes the girl’s head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half a minute before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.

