Truck ignores crossing signals, narrowly avoids being hit by train in Florida

File photo
A pickup truck narrowly avoided being hit by a commuter train in Florida, according to a dash camera video reportedly taken on Monday.
The video shows the truck pulling around a stopped car at the railroad crossing.
"Look at this guy! Look at him! Unbelievable. Unbelievable!" a woman in the car is heard saying as the pickup driver makes his move.
The pickup goes over the tracks and seconds later, a train barrels through.
It is illegal to go around railroad crossing gates.
The video's timestamp says it was taken on Monday afternoon.
The train service, Brightline, began operating in mid-January. In its first week of service, two people were killed trying to beat trains.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has been trying to form a coalition government since September.
Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to be terrorists.
King Abdullah II gave Vice President Mike Pence a firm talking-to over lunch.
The Haqqani Network, a Taliban ally, claimed responsibility for the attack.