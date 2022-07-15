Vigil scheduled Friday for slain Detroit police officer

DETROIT — On Friday, a vigil will be held for slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, ahead of a weekend full of final goodbyes.

Courts was gunned down earlier this month while responding to a 911 call on Detroit's west side. Officers also killed the 19-year-old shooter at the scene.

Courts leaves behind a wife, two kids, and a large extended family within the Detroit Police Department.

The prayer vigil is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the 2nd Precinct at 13530 Lesure, and the community is welcome to join.

It's expected to include many officers, including those who knew and worked alongside Courts.

The public can also pay their respects on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Courts’ family and the department will have a service on Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m., where he will be laid to rest.

All services will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road. He is set to be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery at 19975 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

As the community says goodbye to Courts, the man accused of buying the gun used to kill him has been indicted.

Sheldon Avery Thomas is accused of lying this summer when he claimed he was buying the gun for himself, but prosecutors say he bought it for the suspect, Ehmani Davis.

It was purchased on June 7, nearly a month before the shooting.

Surveillance images from late May show Thomas and Davis together inside the gun store.

Records show Thomas wasn't able to actually buy the gun until several days later due to a delay in the background check process.

