Walgreens offers $25 incentive to anyone who gets COVID vaccine this week

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A COVID vaccine information sign is seen outside of a Walgreens store in Skokie, Ill., on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:35:52-04

Walgreens says it'll give anyone $25 who gets their COVID vaccine shot at any location this week.

The drugstore chain said it'll provide those either with an in-store credit worth $25 that'll be uploaded to the consumer's myWalgreens account or a $25 gift card to use at the store.

"Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action," the drugstore chain said in a news release. "As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations."

Walgreens added that children between the ages of 12-15 are not eligible for the incentive, but their parents or guardians are.

The deal runs from June 22-26.

Walgreens added that the incentive is not available in Arkansas, New Jersey, or New York.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
