Walmart employees nationwide to receive bonuses up to $1,000

Starting today, Walmart employees across the country will receive bonuses up to $1,000.
A press release states that employees could get a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 and a fourth-quarter bonus based on their store's sales performance.
Walmart has also expanded its paid leave policy, offering full-time hourly employees 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says despite "positive signals," the U.S. needs to wait for nuclear weapons negotiations with North Korea.
McDonald's is doing something a little different with its logo for International Women's Day.
Authorities didn't detail the threat but said the U.S. consular agency in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, is closed until further notice.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly sending a "very unconventional" message to the Trump administration.