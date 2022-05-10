Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million.

That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up.

Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday.

The buy was not publicly disclosed.

When the auction was announced, Christie's estimated the artwork could go for as much as $200 million.

The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.