West Virginia lawmakers approve abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KERO) — West Virginia is the latest state to pass an abortion ban. The state’s bill allows exceptions to save a woman’s life or in cases of rape or incest, but will require a police report to allow for an abortion.

Women who obtain abortions in the state illegally will not face penalties. Health care providers who perform them can receive disciplinary actions, including losing their license to practice in West Virginia.

The measure passed both West Virginia’s House and Senate on Tuesday. Now it goes to West Virginia governor Jim Justice (R) for a signature to become law.