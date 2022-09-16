White House announces tentative deal to avoid rail strike

WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — President Joe Biden says a tentative deal has been reached between the unions and the rail companies that will avert a major rail strike that could have halted the United States economy.

The president called the deal a win for thousands of rail workers and the companies, saying the deal will allow the rail companies to “retain and recruit more workers.”

The agreement came early Thursday morning after 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at the Department of Labor. The deal will now go back to the unions for a vote, after which there will be a “cooling off” period of several weeks.