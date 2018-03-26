White House says Trump continues to deny Stormy Daniels affair

The Daniels interview came despite a $130,000 hush agreement struck days before the 2016 presidential election between Daniels and Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. Daniels said she was violating her non-disclosure agreement and risking a $1 million fine "because it was very important to me to be able to defend myself."
Shah was pressed Monday why Trump was allegedly involved in a $130,000 settlement payment to Daniels just days before the election if he denies the allegations of an affair.
Shah noted that "false charges are settled out of court all the time" and said such a payment would be "nothing outside the ordinary," but directed all questions about the payment to Cohen.