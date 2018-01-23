Wisconsin hospital investigating after homeless man left outside in hospital gown

A picture of a homeless man sitting on a wet sidewalk outside of a Wisconsin hospital has sparked an internal investigation.

An eye witness snapped a picture of the man discharged from Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee wearing only a hospital gown and scrub pants in the cold. A local homeless organization says the man was being treated for frostbite.

A spokesperson at the hospital said they are investigating the situation.

"It is clear that our protocols and values were not followed, and we're deeply troubled by this. We're taking this matter very seriously and have suspended the individuals involved, pending an investigation," the hospital said in a statement.