Woman pushing stroller shot, killed in NYC

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Police said the woman was pushing a stroller Wednesday night when an unknown man shot her in the head. It's unclear whether the man knew the woman.

Authorities said the child in the stroller was not hurt.

The suspect left the area and has not been caught.

"We're going to find this person who is guilty of this horrific crime," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor blamed the shooting on the over-proliferation of guns.

"When a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said.

Adams called on the state and federal government to help gets guns off the street and hold criminals accountable.