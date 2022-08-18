Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at officers.

Police released a video of the incident earlier this week.

According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a deputy and a bystander.

The sheriff's department said the woman was acting erratically. Deputies were not planning on transporting her to jail before the incident.

She later tested positive for meth.

"When we detain somebody, they actually go in handcuffs," Undersheriff Gary Boggess, Grady County Sheriff's Department, "They place you in the back seat of the patrol car. While in the back seat of a patrol car, she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs, and the handcuffs were put on properly. She was able to reach up on our consoles — there's several switches — one is a gun switch to unlock the gun lock, and she found it, unlocked the gun lock, and was able to retrieve an AR-15 rifle."

After a standoff with officers, she surrendered three and a half hours later. Clay is being held on a $1 million bond.