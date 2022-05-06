Watch
Wordle helps New York Times add tens of millions of new users

Acquiring Wordle has been a big boost for the New York Times. In its quarterly earnings report the company says it brought tens of millions of new users to its site. The game is still free but the Times could eventually make it a subscriber-only game.
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 06, 2022
In total, the Times says it added 387,000 digital-only subscribers. It didn't specify how many of those are Wordle players though.

The Times bought Wordle in January for an undisclosed amount of money.

Nothing has changed much with the game, except for a new URL. It is still free but the Times could eventually make it a subscriber-only game

