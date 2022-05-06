Wordle helps New York Times add tens of millions of new users

NEW YORK, NY (KERO) — Acquiring Wordle has been a big boost for the New York Times. In its quarterly earnings report, the company says it brought tens of millions of new users to its site.

In total, the Times says it added 387,000 digital-only subscribers. It didn't specify how many of those are Wordle players though.

The Times bought Wordle in January for an undisclosed amount of money.

Nothing has changed much with the game, except for a new URL. It is still free but the Times could eventually make it a subscriber-only game