Worrisome bout of inflation hits U.S. economy in April, consumer prices surging

Posted at 7:25 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:25:02-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. —WASHINGTON (AP) — A worrisome bout of inflation struck the economy in April, with U.S. consumer prices surging 0.8%, the largest monthly jump in more than a decade, and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008. The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery from the pandemic recession. One-third of April came from a record 10% increase in the price of used cars and trucks. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department indicated that that the 0.8% rise prices that consumers pay for everything from food and clothes to new cars was the biggest one-month gain.

