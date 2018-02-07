Your smart TV may be vulnerable to hackers

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Beware! Your new smart TV may be vulnerable to hackers.
Consumer Reports analyzed TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Vizio, and discovered they can track what consumers watch and two of the brands failed a basic security test.
Security is so bad, they were able to take over complete remote control of TVs from Samsung and TCL's branded Roku TV.
Taking control allowed them to change channels, up the volume, install new apps and play objectionable content from YouTube.
Roku pushed back in a blog post, saying Consumer Reports got it wrong and insisted that there is "no security risk," with its products.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang, South Korea, used characters from its own city name to develop the special logo for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Some former venues are abandoned or rarely used, while others are repurposed - it all depends on the host city.