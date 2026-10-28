Newsom orders California flags at half-staff to honor Dolores Huerta

Gov. Newsom has ordered flags across California be flown at half-staff in honor of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who died Wednesday at age 96.

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, issued this statement on Huerta’s passing:

“Dolores represented the best of us. California — and the United States — would not be what we are today without her resolute spirit, her passion for justice and fairness, and her commitment to those overlooked and forgotten.

Dolores started off as a teacher, working with the children of farmworkers, and although she moved away from the classroom, she never stopped teaching. As a leader in the National Farm Workers Association, and later the United Farm Workers, she fought for gender equity, workers’ rights, and civil rights, paving the way for generations to come, and teaching people what was possible with determination and heart.

She never faltered in fighting for a fairer world, continually reminding us of our shared responsibility to build a world where everyone has the respect and dignity they deserve. Because of her — and her iconic declaration, ‘Sí, se puede ’ — nothing was impossible.

Dolores changed the course of history against all odds. Through protests and marches, including the Delano grape boycott, she fundamentally reshaped California as we know it. She was more than an inspiration — though she never stopped inspiring us — she was a dear friend.

Her legacy lies not just in the accomplishments she achieved, but in the people who follow in her footsteps, who take up the mantle and keep creating a better world.”

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