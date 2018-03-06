North and South Korea agree to hold summit in April

North and South Korea will hold a summit for the first time in more than a decade in April, South Korea's national security chief Chung Eui-yong said Tuesday after returning from a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chung said the summit would be held in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas and the two leaders would open a communication hotline.

Chung said North Korea also expressed willingness to talk to the United States "in an open-ended dialogue to discuss the issue of denuclearization and to normalize relations with North Korea."

Developing story - more to come