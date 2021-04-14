Watch
Fracking ban fails to advance in California Legislature

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. alifornia lawmakers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, rejected a bill that would have banned fracking in the state, succumbing to pressure from the powerful oil and gas industry and their labor union allies who warned the bill would have cost good-paying jobs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 13, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have banned fracking in the state.

Fracking is a technique for extracting oil and gas from rock deep underground.

Climate groups have long opposed the process because they say it harms the environment and public health.

A bill by state Sen. Scott Wiener and Sen. Monique Limon would have banned the practice by 2035. But the proposal failed to pass a legislative committee Tuesday.

That means the bill is unlikely to pass this year. But Wiener and Limon said the issue is not going away, and they would continue to work on it.

