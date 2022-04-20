Watch
Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:15:15-04

(AP) — A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.

Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism.

