Angel Lara withdraws as candidate for California’s 21st Congressional district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Angel Lara withdrew Thursday as a candidate for California’s 21st Congressional district.

Lara launched his campaign July 15th as a democratic candidate.

“While it’s bittersweet to end my campaign for Congress, I remain committed to doing everything I can to help Democrats flip this seat in 2022,” said Lara in a statement. “This campaign was always about taking back our district from Trump’s Republican party, and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me over the past few months. As a gay son of Mexican immigrants, my story is the story of the American Dream. I’ll continue the fight to protect that dream for all, and I look forward to exploring other ways to serve the Central Valley community that I love.”

Lara grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in public health.