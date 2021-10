BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has announced his plans to run for congress.

He'll be joining the race for the House seat currently held by Rep. David Valadao.

The race includes former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra and Delano Mayor Brian Osorio.

The district covers Kings County and areas of Kern County stretching as far north as Firebaugh.

The primary election is scheduled for June 7th, 2022.