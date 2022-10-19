Biden, Harris speak about reproductive rights, codifying Roe

WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — President Joe Biden is promising an abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden has called for codifying the rights granted by Roe v. Wade since the 2020 campaign. The Supreme Court overturned Roe back in June.

The law proposed by the president would guarantee a federal, Constitutional right for Americans to obtain abortions.

During a speech Tuesday at a Democratic National Committee event held at the Howard Theater in Washington DC, Biden said Democrats need control of both the House and the Senate to make such a law happen.

“The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that are putting in jeopardy our women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law,” said Biden. “And I have said before, the Court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago, and I believe Congress should codify Roe once and for all.”

Half of registered voters in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe has made them more motivated to vote in the 2022 midterms.

More than a dozen states have seen abortion bans go into effect after Roe was overturned. The bans impact nearly 30 million reproductive-age women and people assigned female at birth.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke on the topic today at a campaign event alongside Democratic candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.

The vice president says the issue is about basic human rights.

“When I’m traveling the country, one of the feelings I hear most is fear,” said Harris. “How let’s just pause for a moment. The highest court in our land, the United States Supreme Court, just took a Constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America… from the women of America.”

Vice President Harris encouraged attendees to vote and to support candidates who share their views.