California Congresswoman Katie Porter appointed to Joint Economic Committee

WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — California Congresswoman Katie Porter has announced her appointment to the Joint Economic Committee in a press release on Wednesday. Porter is the only representative from California currently on the committee.

According to her press release, Porter brings her experience as a consumer protection advocate to the JEC. Many people are familiar with her whiteboard on the House floor as she confronts industry representatives with the nature of their business and the impact it has on ordinary Americans.

Porter, a longtime commercial law professor and single mother of three, says she knows how difficult making ends meet can be for families, and promises to keep voters informed about the work she wants to do on their behalf.

"Californians can count on me to work hard, be a voice for our families, and keep them informed about the discussions happening in this committee," Porter said in her statement.