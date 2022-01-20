California State Senator Shannon Grove to run for re-election

(KERO) — California State Senator Shannon Grove announced Thursday that she'll run for re-election in District 12.

The district covers parts of Kern, Fresno and Tulare counties.

"I am seeking re-election because the Central Valley, and its economic engine providing jobs based mainly on agriculture and energy production, is the most family-friendly area of California. Our hard-working people need a strong fighter in our State Capitol to continue to enhance and protect our way of life. Providing the food and fuel that this nation needs and ensuring our cities and small towns are safe with an education system that delivers for our next generation of leaders is critically important to all of us," said Grove in a statement.

"I am honored to have an opportunity to serve the people in these counties, as I have for the past four years in the State Senate and prior in the State Assembly. I look forward over the next months to campaign on these issues and listen to the people in this district of almost one million people."