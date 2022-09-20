Cheney, Lofgren introduce bill into the House to prevent future insurrections

WASHINGTON, DC (KERO) — Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California are laying out their proposal for legislation intended to prevent another insurrection like the Capitol saw on January 6, 2020.

The two representatives presented a preview of the proposed legislation in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

The legislation would aim to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election in the future by proposing changes to the Electoral Count Act.

Among its provisions, the legislation would make it harder for lawmakers to raise objections to the official electors submitted by the states.

The House is preparing to vote on the bill this week.