Congressman Kevin McCarthy takes aim at Presiden Biden, Speaker Pelosi over masks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy took aim at the latest mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that calls on all Americans regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors.

"Every time the CDC releases new guidance not only does it contradict information they've already released, but it punishes Americans who have arleady done evertyhing they were asked to do. They were told to be vaccinated, they wouldn't have to wear a mask," said McCarthy.

McCarthy also targeted President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and claimed the country is "in crisis" pointing to rising gas prices, increased grocery store costs, and a rise in crime.

Meanwhile, federal workers will now be required to sign forms stating they have been fully vaccinated. Those who have not face required masking, social distancing and weekly COVID testing.

The president also ordered the Defense Department to consider adding the coronavirus vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.

The federal government employs at least four million people. Adding the number of federal contractors could put that number as high as seven-million.