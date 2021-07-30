Watch
Congressman Kevin McCarthy takes aim at Presiden Biden, Speaker Pelosi over masks

Andrew Harnik/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:02:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy took aim at the latest mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that calls on all Americans regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors.

"Every time the CDC releases new guidance not only does it contradict information they've already released, but it punishes Americans who have arleady done evertyhing they were asked to do. They were told to be vaccinated, they wouldn't have to wear a mask," said McCarthy.

McCarthy also targeted President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and claimed the country is "in crisis" pointing to rising gas prices, increased grocery store costs, and a rise in crime.

Meanwhile, federal workers will now be required to sign forms stating they have been fully vaccinated. Those who have not face required masking, social distancing and weekly COVID testing.

The president also ordered the Defense Department to consider adding the coronavirus vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.

The federal government employs at least four million people. Adding the number of federal contractors could put that number as high as seven-million.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
