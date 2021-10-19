Democrat Louis Gill announces run for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's District 23 Congressional seat

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Louis Gill, former CEO of nonprofit Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence, announced he is running for the congressional seat currently held by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Gill, a Democrat, is challenging McCarthy for the District 23 seat in 2022.

"For 20 years, I have seen how hard people and especially families struggle to just get by in Bakersfield, Lancaster, Kernville and other communities in California’s 23rd district," said Gill in a statement.

"Thousands of our neighbors have barely been able to hold on to their homes. Many have had to work multiple jobs just to put food to the table. Far too many have lost their homes entirely. I have made it my life’s work to provide safety and stability for the most underserved in our communities, and now it is time to utilize that same dedication and tenacity for all the residents of the 23rd District."