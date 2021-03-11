Effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom surpasses 2 million signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Organizers say they've gathered more than 2 million signatures in the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the “Recall Gavin 2020” campaign, 2,060,000 signatures have been gathered. Backers initially aimed to gather 2 million signatures.

Supporters say more than 1,800,000 signatures have been “pre-verified internally through an outside third party vendor.”

A total of 1.8 million signatures have been turned in to 58 county registrar of voter offices.

1,497,000 valid signatures are needed to force a special election.

“The People of California are speaking loud and clear. We have cleared another milestone. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be,” said Orrin Heatlie, Chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, RecallGavin2020 Committee.

The announcement comes on the heels of Newsom’s State of the State address Tuesday night in which he appeared to take a swipe at the recall.

“So to the California critics, who are promoting partisan power grabs and outdated prejudices, and rejecting everything that makes California great, we say this: we will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again," Newsom said during the speech.

