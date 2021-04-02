Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Former California cop leads GOP dream of Newsom recall

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, records a radio program at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Orrin Heatlie
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 10:25:52-04

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — The man behind the effort to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office is a retired county sheriff's sergeant who grew frustrated in 2019 with the governor's policies.

Orrin Heatlie is now in the center of California's political world as his effort appears poised to qualify for the ballot later this year, a remarkable feat for a political amateur. The 52-year-old Heatlie says he first decided to pursue a recall after hearing Newsom speak about immigration.

That's prompted Newsom and other Democrats to paint his effort as an attack on California values driven by Trump adherents and extremists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive