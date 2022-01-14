Former CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith announces run for Kern County's 3rd District's Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Retired California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith announced at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame that he is running for the Kern County's 3rd District's Supervisor.

Smith, who has a 34-year career in law enforcement, explained that the current relationship between public safety officers and their elected board of supervisors has become more and more distant. He says that's because no current board member has a background in law enforcement. He believes his years of problem-solving, leadership, and experience in public safety can be the change needed.

Smith is running against Louis Gill, the former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence.

Though Gill originally announced his campaign for the 23rd Congressional District, he later said he would "transition" his campaign to run for the supervisor seat. In his announcement, Gill said his primary focus is alleviating homelessness, promoting safety, and protecting local jobs.

