'Golden State Killer' DA seeks California attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The prosecutor best known for pushing to unmask the mysterious Golden State Killer is running for California attorney general.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Monday that she will challenge Attorney General Rob Bonta in next year’s campaign.

Schubert gave up her Republican Party affiliation in 2018. She will run as an independent to challenge Bonta, a Democrat who took office in mid-term Friday.

She joins a field that also includes Nathan Hochman, who is running as a Republican. He was a federal prosecutor, an assistant U.S. attorney general and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.