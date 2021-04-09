Watch
NewsImmigration

Actions

GOP-led states lose bid to challenge immigration rule

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Protestors participate in the "Reunite Our Families Now!'' rally to protest continued deportations, demanding family and children reunifications in Los Angeles Saturday, March 6, 2021. President Joe Biden's administration is instructing long-term facilities that hold immigrant children to lift capacity restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic to open up much-needed beds in a system facing sharply increasing needs. Biden ended a practice under former President Donald Trump of expelling unaccompanied children under a public-health declaration enacted during the pandemic, though his administration continues to expel immigrant families and adults. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Biden immigration
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:41:13-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court in California has refused to permit 14 Republican-led states to challenge the overturning of a Trump-era immigration rule affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

The San Francisco Chronicle says a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against permitting intervention by the states.

At issue was the so-called public charge rule that allowed the government to deny green cards to immigrants who used public benefits, ranging from welfare to food stamps.

In March, the Biden administration announced it was dropping legal challenges to lawsuits that sought to block or overturn the rule.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive