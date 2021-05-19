Isaac Bryan has commanding lead in California Assembly race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaac Bryan has jumped out to an enormous lead in California’s latest special election. Preliminary results show Bryan, a Democrat, had nearly 50% of the votes in Tuesday's election for the 54th state Assembly seat in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County.

The seat is open because Sydney Kamlager was elected to the state Senate. She endorsed Bryan, who's her former senior advisor.

If Bryan gets more than half the votes, he can avoid a special runoff election that would be held July 20 between the top two vote-getters.

Four other Democrats and an independent also fought for the seat.