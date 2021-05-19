Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Isaac Bryan has commanding lead in California Assembly race

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 4: The California state capitol is shown July 4, 2003 in Sacramento, California. According to a Los Angeles Times poll published today, a majority of California voters believe Gov. Gray Davis should be recalled in a special election. Hours earlier, recall organizers declared they had enough support to put the question on the ballot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sacramento Capitol
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:30:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaac Bryan has jumped out to an enormous lead in California’s latest special election. Preliminary results show Bryan, a Democrat, had nearly 50% of the votes in Tuesday's election for the 54th state Assembly seat in heavily Democratic Los Angeles County.

The seat is open because Sydney Kamlager was elected to the state Senate. She endorsed Bryan, who's her former senior advisor.

If Bryan gets more than half the votes, he can avoid a special runoff election that would be held July 20 between the top two vote-getters.

Four other Democrats and an independent also fought for the seat.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran