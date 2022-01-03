Kern County Board of Supervisor Mike Maggard won't seek 5th term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Mike Maggard announced that he would not seek a 5th term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors. He said that he wanted to spend more time with family.

"It is important that I spend more time with my children and grandchildren in the years ahead as I have too often placed service to my community ahead of the opportunity to serve them. Accordingly, I have decided not to seek a fifth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors."

Maggard went on to say that thank the people of Kern County.

"I love this community and the life it has given me, far beyond what I dreamed possible as a child growing up here. One of the biggest blessings of my life has been the opportunity to serve my hometown and the people of Kern County trying to improve the quality of life for all who live here. I want to thank God, my wife, my family, my staff and the voters of Kern County for their love and support over what will have been 30 years of elected service to my community at the end of this current term."

Maggard said he would continue to work to complete existing projects and initiatives already underway in the county.