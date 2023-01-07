Kevin McCarthy loses 14th round of votes, failing again to be elected Speaker
McCarthy continues to gain votes, but so far not enough to clinch the Speaker of the House position.
WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has not been elected Speaker by the members and members-elect of the 118th U.S. House of Representatives, having failed in 14 rounds of voting over 4 days to clear a majority of the House membership's votes.
