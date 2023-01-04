Kevin McCarthy's tough road to the speaker's chair has implications for American democracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The installation of a new Speaker of the House of Representatives is one of the most important votes for American democracy, but this time, it's hit a snag. Bakersfield native and California Congressman Kevin McCarthy has failed three votes Tuesday in his fight to become the new speaker. This is the first time in a century something like this has happened.

McCarthy failed to get the 218 votes needed to become Speaker of the House. Local experts in government and political science say the future of Congress is at stake until a Speaker is seated.

23ABC political analyst and professor of political science at Taft College Ian Anderson says the nomination is important because the office is so vital to keeping our government functioning. Until a Speaker of the House is elected, Congress as a whole cannot begin legislation, and none of the new members can be sworn in.

"It's a very signifiant nomination. It's the third in line from the president, so it's one of those positions that is a key component of our government," said Anderson.

McCarthy's background also makes this nomination and vote important in Kern County.

"For someone from Kern County to reach this level is very significant," said Anderson. "Politics and political ideology aside, this individual has had a long career and has really put themselves on the map when you think about their political influence."

McCarthy was the first person in the House to be officially nominated to be Speaker of the House, but he's still facing an uphill battle to take the seat.

Not just McCarthy, but the entire Republican Party seems to be vulnerable. 23ABC political analyst and professor of political science at California State University Bakersfield Ivy Cargile says the rounds of voting that have already taken place showcases a fractured GOP.

"This is where the Republican Party is," said Cargile. "They haven't had a unified front for a couple of years now."

Chair of the Democratic Party of Kern Christian Romo agrees, saying that McCarthy's failure to security the votes lies on McCarthy's own shoulders.

"I think across the country people saying 'If he can't get it done for Kern County, what can he get done for American people across the country?' So not only Democrats are making that concern in his bid for speakership, but Republicans are making that concern as well," said Romo.

Romo adds that he believes it's McCarthy's fault that the voting process is taking so long this time around.

"I think it's people not being able to trust the man, people not being able to take his word for face value that's thrown him into this situation," said Romo.

It's a situation that, according to Ivy Cargile, hasn't happened in the United States Congress since 1923.

"Definitely one of those things where it's been 100 years or so since the country has seen something where there hasn't been a speaker who has won the nomination within the first round," said Cargile.

But Ian Anderson says regardless of which side of the American political aisle you're on, it's important for all voters to hold the people in Congress accountable.

"I think that's something that's very important, not to get bogged down in polarized politics," said Anderson. "I think it's important to remember that all elected officials work for us, so it's important to engage with them."

The voting for Speaker of the House is expected to resume Wednesday. Stay connected to 23ABC as we bring you the latest details.