Latest exit leaves California Assembly with 5 vacancies

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Inglewood, addresses the Assembly at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Burke announced that she was resigning her seat in the Assembly effective Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 01, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of lawmakers are leaving the California Assembly. The latest resignation came Monday night when Assemblymember Autumn Burke said she would resign to spend more time with her family.

The Assembly now has five vacancies at the same time, which legislative historian Alex Vassar says is the most in decades.

A number of factors have contributed to the early resignations. Many lawmakers first elected in 2012 are nearing their 12-year term limits. Others are facing tough reelection campaigns in newly redrawn districts. And the pandemic has caused some to rethink their personal and professional goals.

