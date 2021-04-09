Lawmakers send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for state of emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Senator Shannon Grove is the latest lawmaker urging Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency because of water shortages.

She tweeted out a letter that was sent to the governor. It's signed by 11 other lawmakers including assemblymembers Vince Fong and Rudy Salas.

Yesterday, I joined several Valley legislators in urging @CAgovernor to declare a statewide emergency on CA’s drought.



Our farms & rural communities are the backbone of our nation's food supply & CA must take immediate action to increase water allocations to these communities.

The declaration would free up funding that the governor could use to help get water to residents.