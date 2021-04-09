Watch
Lawmakers send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for state of emergency

Because of drought, water shortages
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif. California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April 2021 showers may as well be a mirage at this point. The state appears in the midst of another drought only a few years after a punishing 5-year dry spell dried up rural wells, killed endangered salmon, idled farm fields and helped fuel the most deadly and destructive wildfires in modern state history. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Drought
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 09, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Senator Shannon Grove is the latest lawmaker urging Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency because of water shortages.

She tweeted out a letter that was sent to the governor. It's signed by 11 other lawmakers including assemblymembers Vince Fong and Rudy Salas.

The declaration would free up funding that the governor could use to help get water to residents.

