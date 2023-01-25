Watch Now
McCarthy says he'll block California's Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

He says the decision is not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.”
FILE - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, joined by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks to reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 23, 2022. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has nominated the two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Jeffries asked that Schiff and Swalwell be reappointed to the Intelligence panel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 25, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reiterating that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence. He says the decision is not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.”

In the previous Congress, Democrats booted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments for incendiary commentary that lawmakers said incited potential violence against colleagues.

McCarthy insists he is putting national security over partisan politics. But the Democratic lawmakers targeted say he has “capitulated to the right wing of his caucus."

