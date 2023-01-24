Rep. Kevin McCarthy agrees to meet with President Joe Biden over debt limit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — One of the first major battles on Capitol Hill will involve the debt limit which has already passed the deadline. Democrats are claiming the Republican majority will use social security and medicare to force cuts to try and balance the budget.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reportedly agreed to meet to discuss what the local congressman has called irresponsible government spending.

23ABC News talked with McCarthy on Friday at the 23ABC studios who reiterated that Republicans would not cut social security and medicare.

23ABC Interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

According to the Treasury Department, the debt increased by more than $7 trillion under former President Donald Trump and has jumped more than $3 trillion since Biden took office and McCarthy says he won't raise the debt limit without consideration.