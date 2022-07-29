Rep. Kevin McCarthy blasts Democrats for lack of inflation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Data from the commerce department shows the U.S. economy shrank from April to June, the second straight quarter where the economy declined typically known as a recession.

But the White House and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell don't believe it saying there are too many positives. Republicans say the president and Democrats are turning a blind eye to Americans.

All of this happening as Democrats push a newly negotiated spending bill. It's aimed at trying to pay down the national debt to reduce inflation, invest in green energy, and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Representative Kevin McCarthy spoke out Friday morning on the recession saying he hopes to bring back renewed hope for the future of the economy, claiming problems have been caused by Democratic policies.

A statement released by McCarthy's office said: "House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) made it clear that the House of Representatives, under a Republican majority, would serve as a check against the reckless inflationary spending by the Biden administration and he committed House Republicans to an agenda that puts America first."

McCarthy answered a flurry of questions from reporters during a live press conference at the nation's Capitol, saying "[Democrats] have no plan to help Americans who are paying the highest prices in 40 years. They have no plan to stop workers from losing an entire month’s salary because of inflation. They have no plan to bring down the high gas prices that are still costing families more than $4 a gallon and hundreds more a year in spending. They have no plan to secure our border or reduce crime. Democrats have no plan to help Americans, but their policies make it worse."

