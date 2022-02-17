Watch
San Francisco school board recall a warning for Democrats

Jeff Chiu/AP
A pedestrian walks past a San Francisco Unified School District office building in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A seemingly endless amount of drama, name-calling, lawsuits _ and outrage from parents and city officials _ made the saga of San Francisco's school board a riveting pandemic sideshow that is about to play out at the ballot box. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:52:37-05

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — The parents of San Francisco have spoken, and their message is echoing like a wake-up call across the country.

Fueled by pandemic frustration over closed classrooms, parents launched a successful recall effort of three school board members.

Tuesday's win is the latest salvo against school districts in the pandemic, which could also serve as a warning to Democrats nationwide.

The recall in San Francisco was not a partisan battle. But it shows the power of parents upset with pandemic policies to make political change, even in one of the country’s most liberal cities.

Republicans are increasingly looking to education as a galvanizing issue that could help them sway voters.

