Senator Alex Padilla discussing American Rescue Plan, highlighting the impact on Central Valley

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan was passed three weeks ago and its effects are slowly starting to be seen across the country.

Tuesday Senator Alex Padilla is going to address the impacts seen here in the Central Valley.

In a press conference along with the Community Action Partnership of Kern and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, they will highlight the impact the plan has had on children and families in the valley. Focusing on its contents of COVID relief like child tax credit benefits and housing.

Padilla will speak along with representatives from the other organizations.

The conference will be virtual at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.