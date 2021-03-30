Menu

Senator Alex Padilla discussing American Rescue Plan, highlighting the impact on Central Valley

Focusing on child tax credit benefits and housing
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Alex Padilla
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 12:00:14-04

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan was passed three weeks ago and its effects are slowly starting to be seen across the country.

Tuesday Senator Alex Padilla is going to address the impacts seen here in the Central Valley.

In a press conference along with the Community Action Partnership of Kern and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, they will highlight the impact the plan has had on children and families in the valley. Focusing on its contents of COVID relief like child tax credit benefits and housing.

Padilla will speak along with representatives from the other organizations.

The conference will be virtual at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

