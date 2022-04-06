Who is running in the 2022 California Primary Election?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The mail-in ballots for the 2022 California Primary will start going out in a month with only two months away from the election. And with recent re-districting, there have been some changes as to who is running where.

Governor

Gavin Newsom, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Anthony Trimino, Republican

Reinette Senum, No Party Preference

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato, Democratic

James G. Hanink, No Party Preference

Leo S. Zacky, Republican

Joel Ventresca, Democratic

Robert C. Newman Ii, Republican

Luis Javier Rodriguez, Green

Jenny Rae Le Roux, Republican

Major Williams, Republican

Anthony "Tony" Fanara, Democratic

Cristian Raul Morales, Republican

Daniel R. Mercuri, Republican

Heather Collins, Green

Ronald A. Anderson, Republican

Brian Dahle, Republican

David Lozano, Republican

Bradley Zink, No Party Preference

Serge Fiankan, No Party Preference

Frederic C. Schultz, No Party Preference

Shawn Collins, Republican

Michael Shellenberger, No Party Preference

Lonnie Sortor, Republican

Ron Jones, Republican

Woodrow "Woody" Sanders Iii, No Party Preference

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) David Fennell, Republican

Jeffrey Highbear Morgan, Democratic

William Cavett "Skee" Saacke, Democratic

David Hillberg, No Party Preference

Clint W. Saunders, Republican

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, Republican

Mohammad Arif, Peace and Freedom

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Rachel Hamm, Republican

Gary N. Blenner, Green

Raul Rodriguez Jr., Republican

Matthew D. Cinquanta, No Party Preference

James "Jw" Paine, Republican

Rob Bernosky, Republican

State Controller

Ron Galperin, Democratic

Malia M. Cohen, Democratic

Lanchee Chen, Republican

Yvonne Yiu, Democratic

Laura Wells, Green

Steve Glazer, Democratic

State Treasurer

Fiona Ma, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Meghann Adams, Peace and Freedom

Jack M. Guerrero, Republican

Andrew Do, Republican

State Attorney General

Rob Bonta, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Nathan Hochman, Republican

Anne Marie Schubert, No Party Preference

Eric Early, Republican

Dan Kapelovitz, Green

State Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Vinson Eugene Allen, Democratic

Veronika Fimbres, Green

Marc Levine, Democratic

Nathalie Hrizi, Peace and Freedom

Jasper "Jay" Jackson, Democratic

Robert Howell, Republican

Robert J. Molnar, No Party Preference

Greg Conlon, Republican

Member, State Board of Equalization, 1st District

Ted Gaines, Republican ( Incumbent )

) Braden Murphy, Democratic

Jose S. Altamirano, Democratic

Nader Shahatit, Democratic

United States Senator

Alex Padilla, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Akinyemi Agbede, Democratic

Daphne Bradford, No Party Preference

Mark P. Meuser, Republican

James P. Bradley, Republican

Don J. Grundmann, No Party Preference

Obaidul Huq Pirjada, Democratic

John Thompson Parker, Peace and Freedom

Robert George Lucero, Jr, Republican

Carlos Guillermo Tapia, Republican

Chuck Smith, Republican

Deon D. Jenkins, No Party Preference

Eleanor Garcia, No Party Preference

James 'Henk' Conn, Green

Pamela Elizondo, Green

Sarah Sun Liew, Republican

Cordie Williams, Republican

Douglas Howard Pierce, Democratic

Dan O'Dowd, Democratic

Myron L. Hall, Republican

Enrique Petris, Republican

Jon Elist, Republican

Timothy J Ursich, Democratic

United States Senator - Partial/unexpired Term

Alex Padilla, Democratic ( Incumbent )

) Mark P. Meuser, Republican

James P. Bradley, Republican

Daphne Bradford, No Party Preference

Dan O'Dowd, Democratic

Jon Elist, Republican

Timothy Ursich Jr., Democratic

Myron L. Hall, Republican

U.S. Representative, 20th Congressional District

Ben Dewell, Democratic

James Davis, Republican

Kevin Mccarthy, Republican

James Macauley, Republican

Marisa Wood, Democratic

U.S. Representative, 22nd Congressional District

David G. Valadao, Republican

Chris Mathys, Republican

Rudy Salas, Democratic

Adam Medeiros, Republican

U.S. Representative, 23rd Congressional District

Derek Marshall, Democratic

Jay Obernolte, Republican

Blanca A. Gómez, Democratic

State Senator, 12th District

Shannon Grove, Republican

Susanne Gundy, Democratic

State Senator, 16th District

Bryan Osorio, Democratic

Gregory Tatum, Republican

Nicole Parra, Democratic

Melissa Hurtado, Democratic

David Shepard, Republican

Member of the State Assembly, 32nd District

Vince Fong, Republican

Member of the State Assembly, 34th District

Roger Laplante, No Party Preference

Paul Fournier, Republican

Thurston "Smitty' Smith, Republican

Raj Kahlon, Democratic

Rita Ramirez Dean, Democratic

Tom Lackey, Republican

Member of the State Assembly, 35th District

Leticia Perez, Democratic

Jasmeet Bains, Democratic

Judge, Superior Court, Office # 6 (Non-Partisan County)

Michael A. Caves

Judge, Superior Court, Office # 10 (Non-Partisan County)

T. Mark Smith

State Superintendent of Public Instruction (Non-Partisan County)

Tony K. Thurmond ( Incumbent )

) George Yang

Marco Amaral

Jim Gibson

Joseph Guy Campbell

Lance Ray Christensen

Ainye E. Long

Kern County Superintendent, of Schools (Non-Partisan County)

Mary C. Barlow (Incumbent)

Kern County Supervisor, 2nd District (Non-Partisan County)

Zack Scrivner ( Incumbent )

) Kelly L. Carden Jr

Pete Graff

Kern County Supervisor, 3rd District (Non-Partisan County)

Jeffrey Flores

Brian Smith

Louis Gill

Kern County Assessor-Recorder (Non-Partisan County)

Laura Jeanne Avila

Todd Reeves

Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk (Non-Partisan County)

Aimee X. Espinoza

Mark Mckenzie

Kern County District Attorney (Non-Partisan County)

Cynthia Zimmer (Incumbent)

Kern County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator (Non-Partisan County)

Donny Youngblood

Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector (Non-Partisan County)