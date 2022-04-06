Who is running in the 2022 California Primary Election?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The mail-in ballots for the 2022 California Primary will start going out in a month with only two months away from the election. And with recent re-districting, there have been some changes as to who is running where.
Governor
- Gavin Newsom, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Anthony Trimino, Republican
- Reinette Senum, No Party Preference
- Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato, Democratic
- James G. Hanink, No Party Preference
- Leo S. Zacky, Republican
- Joel Ventresca, Democratic
- Robert C. Newman Ii, Republican
- Luis Javier Rodriguez, Green
- Jenny Rae Le Roux, Republican
- Major Williams, Republican
- Anthony "Tony" Fanara, Democratic
- Cristian Raul Morales, Republican
- Daniel R. Mercuri, Republican
- Heather Collins, Green
- Ronald A. Anderson, Republican
- Brian Dahle, Republican
- David Lozano, Republican
- Bradley Zink, No Party Preference
- Serge Fiankan, No Party Preference
- Frederic C. Schultz, No Party Preference
- Shawn Collins, Republican
- Michael Shellenberger, No Party Preference
- Lonnie Sortor, Republican
- Ron Jones, Republican
- Woodrow "Woody" Sanders Iii, No Party Preference
Lieutenant Governor
- Eleni Kounalakis, Democratic (Incumbent)
- David Fennell, Republican
- Jeffrey Highbear Morgan, Democratic
- William Cavett "Skee" Saacke, Democratic
- David Hillberg, No Party Preference
- Clint W. Saunders, Republican
- Angela E. Underwood Jacobs, Republican
- Mohammad Arif, Peace and Freedom
Secretary of State
- Shirley N. Weber, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Rachel Hamm, Republican
- Gary N. Blenner, Green
- Raul Rodriguez Jr., Republican
- Matthew D. Cinquanta, No Party Preference
- James "Jw" Paine, Republican
- Rob Bernosky, Republican
State Controller
- Ron Galperin, Democratic
- Malia M. Cohen, Democratic
- Lanchee Chen, Republican
- Yvonne Yiu, Democratic
- Laura Wells, Green
- Steve Glazer, Democratic
State Treasurer
- Fiona Ma, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Meghann Adams, Peace and Freedom
- Jack M. Guerrero, Republican
- Andrew Do, Republican
State Attorney General
- Rob Bonta, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Nathan Hochman, Republican
- Anne Marie Schubert, No Party Preference
- Eric Early, Republican
- Dan Kapelovitz, Green
State Insurance Commissioner
- Ricardo Lara, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Vinson Eugene Allen, Democratic
- Veronika Fimbres, Green
- Marc Levine, Democratic
- Nathalie Hrizi, Peace and Freedom
- Jasper "Jay" Jackson, Democratic
- Robert Howell, Republican
- Robert J. Molnar, No Party Preference
- Greg Conlon, Republican
Member, State Board of Equalization, 1st District
- Ted Gaines, Republican (Incumbent)
- Braden Murphy, Democratic
- Jose S. Altamirano, Democratic
- Nader Shahatit, Democratic
United States Senator
- Alex Padilla, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Akinyemi Agbede, Democratic
- Daphne Bradford, No Party Preference
- Mark P. Meuser, Republican
- James P. Bradley, Republican
- Don J. Grundmann, No Party Preference
- Obaidul Huq Pirjada, Democratic
- John Thompson Parker, Peace and Freedom
- Robert George Lucero, Jr, Republican
- Carlos Guillermo Tapia, Republican
- Chuck Smith, Republican
- Deon D. Jenkins, No Party Preference
- Eleanor Garcia, No Party Preference
- James 'Henk' Conn, Green
- Pamela Elizondo, Green
- Sarah Sun Liew, Republican
- Cordie Williams, Republican
- Douglas Howard Pierce, Democratic
- Dan O'Dowd, Democratic
- Myron L. Hall, Republican
- Enrique Petris, Republican
- Jon Elist, Republican
- Timothy J Ursich, Democratic
United States Senator - Partial/unexpired Term
- Alex Padilla, Democratic (Incumbent)
- Mark P. Meuser, Republican
- James P. Bradley, Republican
- Daphne Bradford, No Party Preference
- Dan O'Dowd, Democratic
- Jon Elist, Republican
- Timothy Ursich Jr., Democratic
- Myron L. Hall, Republican
U.S. Representative, 20th Congressional District
- Ben Dewell, Democratic
- James Davis, Republican
- Kevin Mccarthy, Republican
- James Macauley, Republican
- Marisa Wood, Democratic
U.S. Representative, 22nd Congressional District
- David G. Valadao, Republican
- Chris Mathys, Republican
- Rudy Salas, Democratic
- Adam Medeiros, Republican
U.S. Representative, 23rd Congressional District
- Derek Marshall, Democratic
- Jay Obernolte, Republican
- Blanca A. Gómez, Democratic
State Senator, 12th District
- Shannon Grove, Republican
- Susanne Gundy, Democratic
State Senator, 16th District
- Bryan Osorio, Democratic
- Gregory Tatum, Republican
- Nicole Parra, Democratic
- Melissa Hurtado, Democratic
- David Shepard, Republican
Member of the State Assembly, 32nd District
- Vince Fong, Republican
Member of the State Assembly, 34th District
- Roger Laplante, No Party Preference
- Paul Fournier, Republican
- Thurston "Smitty' Smith, Republican
- Raj Kahlon, Democratic
- Rita Ramirez Dean, Democratic
- Tom Lackey, Republican
Member of the State Assembly, 35th District
- Leticia Perez, Democratic
- Jasmeet Bains, Democratic
Judge, Superior Court, Office # 6 (Non-Partisan County)
- Michael A. Caves
Judge, Superior Court, Office # 10 (Non-Partisan County)
- T. Mark Smith
State Superintendent of Public Instruction (Non-Partisan County)
- Tony K. Thurmond (Incumbent)
- George Yang
- Marco Amaral
- Jim Gibson
- Joseph Guy Campbell
- Lance Ray Christensen
- Ainye E. Long
Kern County Superintendent, of Schools (Non-Partisan County)
- Mary C. Barlow (Incumbent)
Kern County Supervisor, 2nd District (Non-Partisan County)
- Zack Scrivner (Incumbent)
- Kelly L. Carden Jr
- Pete Graff
Kern County Supervisor, 3rd District (Non-Partisan County)
- Jeffrey Flores
- Brian Smith
- Louis Gill
Kern County Assessor-Recorder (Non-Partisan County)
- Laura Jeanne Avila
- Todd Reeves
Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk (Non-Partisan County)
- Aimee X. Espinoza
- Mark Mckenzie
Kern County District Attorney (Non-Partisan County)
- Cynthia Zimmer (Incumbent)
Kern County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator (Non-Partisan County)
- Donny Youngblood
Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector (Non-Partisan County)
- Jordan A. Kaufman