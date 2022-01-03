Zack Scrivner elected chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors announced that Zack Scrivner had been elected as the new chairman for the 2022 year.

Scrivner represents District 2, which includes portions of Bakersfield, Boron, Caliente, California City, Maricopa, Mojave, North Edwards, Rosamond, Taft, and Tehachapi. He was elected in 2010.

“Kern County is a driving force in California’s economy – the fifth largest in the world. As a hub for aerospace and defense, agriculture, energy, oil, mining, and logistics, our region ranks third in the nation for most diversified economy and fifth in the nation for millennial attraction," said Scrivner in a statement. "I plan to execute our strategic business plan, which sets high-level goals and objectives to guide decision-making across all County functions, supporting measurable outcomes for our organization."

Scriver went on to say he would "advocate for the development of state policies on innovative water reuse, banking, surface storage, water capture, and conjunctive use that supports our position as one of the nation’s top agricultural leaders."