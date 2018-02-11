Russian plane crashes with 71 people on board

A plane carrying 71 people crashed in the Moscow area Sunday, Russian state media news agency Tass reported.

Those on board include 65 passengers and six crew members, the Russian news agency Interfax said.

The plane, an Antonov-148 operated by Saratov Airlines, disappeared off the radar shortly after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and crashed soon afterward, Tass reported.

Rescue teams are en route to where the plane is thought to have come down.